A few weeks ago, Ana Raya (Granada, 49 years old) walked part of the French Way of St. James through the Autonomous Community of Navarre. Something she did not think she would be able to do due to her physical and organic disability. For a few years now, Fundación Once has been collecting information on accessibility on this pilgrimage route to make the experience easier for people with disabilities, the elderly and other groups with special needs. “Paths have been adapted, we went to accessible hostels and I received assistance for my wheelchair on more complicated stretches,” says Raya. However, her experience travelling has not always been so pleasant. “Travelling as a disabled person is an unpredictable adventure, no matter how much you prepare everything, there is always a problem,” explains the Granada native, who is also an accessibility expert and a disability educator. in social networks.

In Spain, there are 4.3 million people with disabilities. In the world, there are 1.3 billion, 16% of the population. Ángel Lozano (Madrid, 44 years old) suffered a traffic accident at the age of 18. Since then he has been living with tetraplegia, but it is not this paralysis that prevents him from travelling. “People with disabilities continue to face all kinds of barriers, physical, economic and social, that prevent us from exercising our right to travel.”

More information

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, drawn up by the United Nations in 2006, establishes the need to guarantee access to tourist services for people with disabilities. “Something that is very far from reality,” laments Lozano. Adapted transport is one of those barriers. “My last flight to London in 2019 was an odyssey. I am a large person and the chair is also large, and it was not foreseen that I would have to be picked up by the staff. A trip that for a person without disabilities is a few hours in total, for me became a journey of more than 24 hours,” he says.

Road transport is not easy either. “You have to struggle to find a taxi that can accommodate your wheelchair. And the worst thing is that it also happens in big cities. It happened to me in Cadiz, and outside Spain, in Rome,” adds Lozano. Ana Raya also suffered a nightmare in the Italian capital. “Not a single taxi would take me with my wheelchair, I ended up crying,” she laments. “People don’t realise that if I miss a plane I can’t go to sleep anywhere until another one leaves,” she points out.

Accommodation is also something that could be improved. Raya points out that many of the accommodations that are advertised as accessible and adapted on platforms such as Booking are not really so. “The doors must have specific measurements for the chair, the bed and the sink, a certain height as well, there must be a chair in the shower…” explains the accessibility expert. For Lozano, the only thing that works is to call and make sure, “but it is very tiring to always have to be like that.” The Madrid native makes these accessibility barriers in tourism visible through his Instagram account. @angelitoviajalibre.

More safe destinations

“All I want is to be able to plan a holiday with my family and not have any problems,” says Anxo Queiruga, president of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE). The organisation has been offering a holiday programme for people with disabilities for over two decades. This experience has been transformed into an advisory and training service for the hotel sector in Spain. “Accessibility is a business opportunity for destinations and companies to welcome all visitors on equal terms,” he says. “We need more and more places that allow us to travel safely, in Spain, but also abroad,” he adds.

Social media has become a travel facilitator for people with disabilities. “More and more people are travelling and sharing their experiences, valuing accessibility and adapted services,” says Ana Raya.

There are also agencies specializing in travel for people with disabilities such as Travel Xperience. Its director, Rodrigo Moreno, explains that after almost a decade of operation, they can now offer tailor-made and safe trips for disabled clients in 125 countries. “We work directly with local suppliers, that is, we do not work with a taxi company, but with a particular taxi driver, whom we ourselves have trained in accessibility,” Moreno gives as an example. “And so with the other links in the accessibility chain,” he adds.

One of the trips organized by Travel Xperience. Travel Xperience

These tailor-made trips – although they also sell other closed packages – are expensive because of all the work involved and because the infrastructure is not prepared for inclusive tourism. However, not everyone can afford to travel like this. “Trips for people with disabilities always have a higher cost, sometimes double, and on top of that, if you are dependent, as is my case, you have to take a companion, who you have to pay for the trip as well,” explains Lozano. For the Madrid native, it is inexplicable that new buildings are not accessible. “Why are only three adapted rooms built in a new hotel? Wouldn’t it be easier if they were all adapted? It wouldn’t be any harm to a person without reduced mobility,” he argues.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), almost 50% of people over 60 have a disability. “Society does not understand that we will all be dependent at some point in our lives. It would be better if everything were thought of from an accessibility perspective,” says Lozano.

Travel Xperience travelers visiting the Taj Mahal in India.j Ma Travel Xperience

Disability organisations such as COCEMFE are calling for legislative reforms, for “the political class to commit itself and not continue to perpetuate discrimination against people with disabilities”. “Today, in Spain, more than 100,000 people cannot even leave their homes, which is why we are calling for the reform of the Horizontal Property Law, which does not oblige communities of neighbours to carry out works to improve accessibility in buildings”, Queiruga claims. “We have the right like any other person to go out, to travel… the right to leisure and recreation”, he concludes.