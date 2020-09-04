Russia is preparing to lift the ban on crossing the border with Belarus, this issue will be discussed during the visit of the President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko to Moscow, the State Duma told Izvestia. They also noted that the decision to resume in the previous volumes of land and air traffic between the Russian Federation and Belarus can be made already at a meeting of the leaders of the two countries. On September 3, during the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Minsk, proposals were prepared for further integration within the Union State, their implementation will begin within the next week, the parliament specified. … Meanwhile, experts interviewed by Izvestia said that an agreement on the transfer of oil flow from the ports of Lithuania to the Russian Ust-Luga will not be a difficult task, we are talking about 1.5-2 million tons.

Integrate everything

Mikhail Mishustin flew to the Belarusian capital for the second time as prime minister – he first visited here on 17 July. The current visit to Minsk is only the third foreign business trip of the chairman of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers – the first was to Kazakhstan at the end of January.

A large government delegation arrived in the republic with the prime minister , which, in particular, included the heads of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Health, Alexander Novak and Mikhail Murashko. “Almost all the key ministers of our cabinet came to Minsk to discuss the agenda,” the Russian prime minister said opening the meeting with Alexander Lukashenko.

During the talks with the President of Belarus, the Russian Prime Minister stressed: “Moscow fully supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Belarus.” At the same time, the future of the Union State will be based on the independence of the two countries, emphasized Mikhail Mishustin.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Minsk Photo: REUTERS / Sputnik / Alexander Astafyev / Pool

Alexander Lukashenko, in turn, briefly and in one sentence summarized the essence of today’s negotiations: “Belarus and Russia have made significant progress in resolving urgent issues.”

Among these issues are Minsk’s attempts over the past seven months to achieve preferential gas prices, a tax maneuver and further integration of the two states. Lukashenka promised to dot the i’s already at the meeting with Vladimir Putin – it should take place within the next two weeks.

The issue of refinancing a $ 1 billion Russian loan to Belarus was considered one of the key issues during Mishustin’s visit, but there are no details on these negotiations. On August 27, the Belarusian leader stressed that he had reached an agreement with the Russian president on the issue of refinancing. “That is, we will keep this billion dollars by agreeing with Russia. And it will be a good support for our national currency, ”Lukashenka said then.

“The people of Belarus realized that the Russian Federation, being the main partner of Minsk, did not turn away from it in the current political crisis” – he declared on September 3. Thus, the conversation between the Belarusian president and the Russian prime minister (at least that part of it that journalists were allowed to attend) mainly focused on geopolitical issues.

Lukashenka got his main information trump card towards the end of the conversation.

– I noticed, watching the Russian events, they – the West – have a new feature. Again “Novichok”, again poisoning, – said the president of the republic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel after media statement on the case of Alexei Navalny Photo: REUTERS / Markus Schreiber / Pool

And he told Mikhail Mishustin that the Belarusian electronic military intelligence intercepted the conversation between Warsaw and Berlin that the statements of Angela Merkel about the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny were falsifications. Germany and Poland “did this” to discourage Putin from sticking his nose into the affairs of Belarus, “Lukashenka stressed and promised to send the recordings of the talks to Moscow.

He also warned the Russian prime minister that the West was preparing “dirty tricks” ahead of the regional elections in Russia in mid-September. Belarus itself, in anticipation of possible attacks from Lithuania and Poland, “deployed almost half of the army.”

Borders are being prepared

In addition to coordinating positions on foreign policy issues, Minsk and Moscow also held talks on lifting restrictions on the border between the two states, Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, relations with compatriots and Eurasian integration, told Izvestia.

– And already in the near future, a decision will be made to open the border with Belarus and resume regular air transportation , – announced the politician.

The decision to open the border can be made during the visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Moscow within the next two weeks, said the deputy chairman of the committee Viktor Vodolatsky in an interview with Izvestia.

“During the talks, this issue will be touched upon, instructions will be given to the ministers of transport of both countries to prepare all the necessary measures so that the lifting of restrictions does not lead to a second wave of the pandemic,” the parliamentarian explained.

Talks between Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko in Minsk Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexander Astafiev

Russia has stopped air traffic with other states amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Belarus also fell under these restrictions, with which the border was completely closed on March 30. In July, the prime ministers of the two countries already discussed the resumption of transportation, but no specific solutions have yet been presented. Belavia has already postponed the resumption of flights to Russia four times, while the start date of flights is set to 15 September.

The Belarusian political scientist Aleksey Dzermant believes that the time is right for opening the borders now.

– This is a visit not only by Mikhail Mishustin, but also by the entire government team. Serious agreements will be reached, but there is a question of speed of their implementation … I think that all the key decisions will be made within a week, which is why such a large landing was needed. The parties have already prepared all the necessary decisions for the upcoming and important meeting between the two presidents, added Leonid Kalashnikov.

According to him, the main problems in the creation of the Union State are the formation of a single consultative body by analogy with the European Parliament and the introduction of a common currency, “but this can be organized quite quickly.”

First for the vaccine

After meeting with Lukashenko, Mishustin went to talks with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. During the conversation, the head of the Russian government emphasized not without joy: Moscow and Minsk had managed to resolve long disputes over energy prices.

Besides, the parties discussed the supply of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus – the first registered in the world, as the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko emphasized in an interview with the BelTA agency. Belarus will become the first country where Russia will supply this medicine, reminded Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. He assured that he would test the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 on himself.

Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko Photo: RIA Novosti / Sputnik / Victor Tolochko

The prime ministers also did not ignore the transfer of oil flows to Belarus – instead of Lithuanian ports, they are proposed to be delivered through the Russian Ust-Luga, this “issue will be worked out,” the head of the Russian Ministry of Energy Alexander Novak told reporters.

Alexander Frolov, Deputy Director General of the Institute of National Energy, told Izvestia that such a transfer of oil flows would not be a difficult task. The analyst emphasized that Belarus annually exports about 6 million tons through the Baltic states, of which about 1.5-2 million tons fall to Lithuania.

– The Russian port is able to cope with the oil cargo flow that Belarus exports through Lithuania without any difficulties , – the analyst emphasized.

Vadim Iosub, senior analyst at IAC “Alpari Eurasia” noted that Russia actively insisted on the transfer of Belarusian exports through Ust-Luga back in 2017 … Then, according to him, Belarus did not take such a step, as this led to an increase in the cost of logistics. Even after Russian Railways offered a 50% discount on its tariffs, Minsk did not find this idea profitable.

– For this transfer to take place now, taking into account the difference in the transport leg, additional discounts on transport tariffs are needed. Otherwise, Belarus will lose money, the expert said.

However, according to Sergei Pravosudov, Director General of the Institute of National Energy, Minsk is not in the best condition now to get some kind of discounts.

Photo: TASS / Natalia Fedosenko

– It should be understood that Russia is still the largest creditor of Belarus and the debt to the Russian Federation is about $ 8 billion , – the expert explained to Izvestia.

He also recalled that the republic’s authorities have been repeating for more than a year: the tax maneuver carried out by Moscow in the oil industry will affect the budget quite seriously. Next year, losses could amount to about $ 145 million. Against this background, the republic tried to knock out lower prices for energy resources from Russia, and it partially succeeded in doing so. Moscow made concessions to Minsk and in February promised to reduce oil prices by cutting the premiums of Russian companies by $ 2 per ton, said Sergei Pravosudov.