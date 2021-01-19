The masks will fall. At least some of them. In an opinion not yet made public, but the content of which has been partly revealed by some of its officials, the High Council for Public Health (HCSP) recommends avoiding certain types of fabric masks in order to protect against new ones. variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, 50% to 70% more contagious. This covers home-made or artisanal masks, as well as category 2 commercial masks.

The first, explained Didier Lepelletier, president of the HCSP working group on Covid-19, “Are not tested in terms of performance” and therefore do not present any guarantee against new variants. The latter are tested, but filter only 70% of particles. Category 1 fabric masks are guaranteed to filter 90% of particles; performance similar to that of disposable surgical-type masks. The scientist does not recommend, on the other hand, to move to the generalization of the wearing of FFP2 surgical masks (“duck” mask), as certain regions of Germany have just done. It would not be ” reasonable “, he judged, explaining that the wearing of this type of mask is restrictive and complex to the point that the caregivers themselves, to whom it is for the moment reserved, sometimes have trouble coping with it. In short, an effective and well-worn mask – covering the nose, in particular – is better than a mask that is even more protective but poorly worn. The HCSP also recommends, again to better protect against new variants, to increase the sanitary distance to be respected between people from one to two meters.

It is now up to the government, to which the opinion was sent, to draw the consequences and, for example, to make the wearing of category 1 masks compulsory. Asked Tuesday, March 19, the Minister of National Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, was evasive: “Maybe we will arrive at something obligatory in a few days”, He said on France Info. No doubt scalded by the affair of masks treated with silver zeolite (potentially toxic) distributed by his ministry to his own staff, he also assured that today all masks made available by national education, whether for staff or students, are category 1.

No general school closure

Jean-Michel Blanquer still excluded, Tuesday morning, any closure of schools: “There is no question at this stage”, he reaffirmed, indicating that the contamination in schools had risen after the start of the January to find “The same curve as on the return from the All Saints holidays” and now know “a plateau”. Yet – even if we know them to be perfectly false – the ministry’s own figures, in its latest report on Friday, January 15, indicate a quadrupling of cases in a week, staff and students alike. Examples of massive contaminations also arise: in Manche, all the adults (three teachers and three Atsem) of a nursery school contaminated; in the Oise, a school was finally closed Tuesday after the detection Monday of … 26 positive cases among the students. The same number of cases was noted in a college in Puy-de-Dôme. Rather than claiming that “We are not in a situation of explosion of contagion”, the minister would do better to act to prevent the school from becoming one of the main places of contagion in France.