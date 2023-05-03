EActually, it’s always a little cheap to say that this or that piece should actually be named after its protagonist – so that, for example, “The Marriage of Susanna” in Mozart’s opera would be celebrated instead of the “Marriage of Figaro”. But in the case of Handel’s Hercules, the situation is really blatant, even in purely numerical terms: the eponymous hitman gets just three arias to sing in this “musical drama”, his emotionally much more complex wife Dejanira six, plus a duet and a through-composed mad scene.

So director Barrie Kosky’s position that Dejanira is actually the more interesting character isn’t just a grafted interpretation. What makes the production at the Frankfurt Opera a sensational artistic success is precisely Kosky’s ability to make the complicated and sometimes agonizing human relationships of the ancient myth credible and movingly vivid.

Kosky has cleared the stage for this – albeit not quite as radically as in his great interpretation of Béla Bartók’s Duke Bluebeard’s castle in the same house. Katrin Lea Tag designed a corner of the room paneled with light wood; on the back wall there is a ditch used for going up and down. In the first part of the evening there is only a lilac-colored sofa in this container, on which a melancholically brooding statue of Hercules is sitting; in the second, this is replaced by a heroic image vaguely reminiscent of Hercules Farnese. The eponymous hero is therefore constantly present, but primarily in monuments to himself – and those that seem like mass-produced items for Italian tourist traps.

Primarily, he demi-gods himself

This room is a veritable family box; in him everything focuses on the inner dramas. It centers on Paula Murrihy as Dejanira, the multifaceted and deeply unhappy wife of a swanky and self-absorbed superman. Murrihy succeeds in making the constant changes of this personality believable, using not only her mezzo-soprano but also her body to the point of exhaustion: at the beginning she worries about the hero who is on the campaign trail, can hardly contain her happiness at his return, then flares up in jealousy over the beautiful princess Iole, who is being taken captive, and after she has caused the death of the hero through the literally poisoned gift of the Nessos shirt, she succumbs to madness. This psychological instability is typical of baroque opera, whose chains of arias always represented a cure for emotions. However, thanks to Murrihy’s sovereignty in singing, it is believable at every moment.







She is supported by five other excellent protagonists, who can simply be praised in their entirety here because they fluently transfer their musical achievements into acting and vice versa. First there are the family members: first and foremost the blustering, physically imposing Hercules (Anthony Robin Schneider), who actually has no erotic interest in Iole, but primarily half-idolizes himself. Then his pale son Hyllus (Michael Porter), who doesn’t seem up to the legacy of his father and is ignored by his mother, fixated on the emotionally unavailable Hercules. And finally Lichas (Kelsey Lauritano), originally intended by Handel to be a herald and a trouser role, convincingly reinterpreted by the director as Hercules’ younger sister, who idolizes her brother and cannot bear criticism of him.

Actually not intended for the scenic performance

The imprisoned princess Iole (Elena Villalón, a praiseworthy newcomer in the Frankfurt ensemble) now breaks into this already problematic family constellation. As if she didn’t have enough to bear from her own trauma, she becomes the object of Dejanira’s jealousy and Hyllus’ love. But Iole is not downplayed as a poor wimp either. In her major argument with Dejanira, she succeeds in reversing the balance of power: she turns the accusation of an affair with Hercules into a warning against jealousy. The learned librettist Thomas Broughton had Shakespeare’s Othello in mind right down to the choice of words, and Elena Villalón succeeds in her aria ‘Ah! think what ills the jealous prove”, to come across as fleet-footed and menacing at the same time.

And then the sixth protagonist makes his most impressive appearance: the choir, rehearsed with the utmost nuance by Tilman Michael. Kosky, who from his time at the Komische Oper Berlin was able to gain rich experience with the inclusion of a dramatically active choir, stages the ensemble partly as a people (also in its willingness to become a pack at any time, which initially torments the bound Iole with a sneer), but partly also as a commentator in the style of Greek tragedy. The otherwise relentlessly illuminated room is transformed into a black and romantic night scene à la Füssli (lighting: Joachim Klein): In a powerful chorus in E minor, this commentator turns against Dejanira and once again confronts her with the horrors of jealousy – a dramatic one Closing point for the first half of the evening, which already triggers a first storm of enthusiasm in the Frankfurt audience.







This scene is underlined in powerful accents that do not shy away from noise by the stylishly acting orchestra under the direction of Laurence Cummings, whose always naturally flowing tempi always drive the drama forward; in his small role as a priest, Erik van Heyningen is convincing. This acclaimed evening made George Frideric Handel recognizable as one of the greatest musical dramatists of all time – and that in a work that, as an oratorio, was not actually intended for the scenic performance.