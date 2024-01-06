The inexhaustible

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, Fernando Alonso has signed a new record in the history of Formula 1: that of the greatest number of championships contested. Before him, at 19, there were other former Ferrari drivers such as Kimi Raikkonen, Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichellowho was a teammate of the seven-time German champion in the golden period of the Red of the early 2000s. 'Rubinho'Furthermore, he is one of the six drivers to have taken part in more than 300 GPs in his career, with Alonso himself dominating this ranking at 378. Consequently, at the end of the upcoming world championship (which includes 24 GPs on the calendar), the Spaniard will become the first driver to reach and exceed 400 races.

Still on track

Furthermore, Alonso and Barrichello have always been adversaries on the track from 2001 to 2011that is, from the debut of the current Aston Martin driver in Circus until the Brazilian's retirement at the age of 39. Yet, despite his 51 years of age, Barrichello has not yet left the world of racing. While the two-time world champion will complete 43 years old in Julythe paulista is still active in the Brazilian Stock Carswhere he also won the title in 2022. Father of two children, Rubinho has always had a good relationship with the Spaniard, so much so that he considers #14 an example for them.

Internal strength

Interviewed by Sports Worldwith the same children present next to him, Barrichello did nothing but underline all his esteem for Alonso, indicating what are the 'secrets' to be able to continue your career even beyond forty years: “What Fernando does is spectacular. It's beautiful to see – he has declared – How is it possible that Alonso is still at the highest level at the age of 42? In the end, it's all within us. It's not outside, it's not what we're talking about, it's nothing. It's what we like to do. I really love driving. Surely, when you go from 40 to 50 years old, the physical part and the eyes start to have a little more problems. But the mental part and all the exercises that I have done for many years can be maintained over timeI am very well trained to continue doing this for many more years.”

Sources of great inspiration

A training that Rubens' son, the 19-year-old, still sees today Fernandowho indicated what are the most indicative examples for him in addition to the figure of his father: “Of course I look at Fernando – he added – when my father was in F1 I was a child. But I have always used great people as inspiration, not only inside the car, but also outside, hard-working athletes, who do everything for the sport for the love of it. I like to see drivers like my father, or like Alonso, who at 42 is there, who could go home and do nothing, but loves doing what he does. And for my dad, seeing him at 51 racing Stock Cars because he loves it so much. They are a great inspiration to me“.