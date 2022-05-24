Many years have passed since his last season in red, ‘license plate’ 2005, but Rubens Barrichello remains a figure always much loved by all the Ferrari people. Michael Schumacher’s ‘second’ has always received a lot of affection from Italian fans and has remained very attached to the name and history of Ferrari. This is also why the result of the last Spanish GP, in which Charles Leclerc had to raise the white flag because of a power unit problem while he sailed calmly at the head of the group, with a wide margin on his pursuers, he made Rubinho suffer. Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sportthe 50-year-old from Paulista commented on the episode, but was confident about the chances of the team headed by Mattia Binotto to compete fully with Red Bull for the conquest of the two world titles.

“I felt so sorry for Ferrari, I was reminded of my retreat in Brazil 2003 – said Barrichello – when I was in charge and I ran out of fuel. Leclerc lost a race he had already won but let’s look at the positive aspects: Ferrari is winning again, strong. He will fight for the title “. Barrichello raced with Ferrari for six seasons, contributing to five constructors ‘titles and as many victories for Michael Schumacher in the drivers’ standings. Rubens is one of only five riders in history to have raced more than 100 GPs wearing the red suit and it is also for this reason that the Italian public has never forgotten him, even after all these years: “Every time I come to Italy it seems like he’s still racing for Ferrari. Even if I stop for petrol. There is an affection that not even in Brazil“, He revealed.