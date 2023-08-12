The thankless task of the 2nd guide: the Barrichello-Schumacher case

Cannibalize everything and everyone, starting with your teammate. Some nuances change from phenomenon to phenomenon, but competitive wickedness remains one of the distinctive features of all the champions of the 70 years of Formula 1. Sergio Perez is experiencing it on his own skin with Max Verstappen and Rubens has also tried it Barrichello at the time of Ferrari, when he had to face that sacred monster of Michael Schumacher.

It is said that in a team you don’t necessarily have to love each other and go to dinner together. Rubinho and Kaiser Michael went even further, in fact not having a relationship and indeed fueling anger that was also seen in Hungary in 2010, when the German squeezed his former teammate dangerously against the pit wall at over 300 km/h.

Barrichello’s words

The Brazilian retraced the six years of living together in Maranello with the seven-time world champion: “I’ve always made friends and always had a good relationship with all my teammates, but Michael never supported me. He was never there to offer help, and I never asked him“, these are his words. “With Michael it was different, many times we would finish a meeting and then start another only with him, in the end I understood that the team was his alone“.

“My contract said nothing about not being able to wrestle Michael. For my sake, I have accepted so many things. There were many things I turned down, but some I said yes to because for six years I’ve seen my time coming.“, he concluded Rubinho. “Every time they ask me, I always say that Michael was stronger than me, without a doubt. But he had already been with Ferrari since 1996, he had four more years of experience in the team, and Jean Todt considered him like a son“.