The ‘division’ between first and second driver within an F1 team is something that has always existed and is somehow inherent to the peculiar characteristics of this sport, in which you work as a team but where the most prestigious recognition is the title of world champion drivers. Thus, in the most contested years – and sometimes not only in those – the stables often decide to bet everything on one of their two standard bearers, ‘sacrificing’ the other to a supporting role. In recent years he has often been a ‘victim’ of this situation Vatteri Bottaslong-time teammate of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes.

At the beginning of the century the same role was played in Ferrari a Rubens Barrichello. The Brazilian arrived in Maranello at the beginning of the 2000 season and had an important role in the golden era of Ferrari, winning five constructors ‘titles with the Cavallino and contributing to as many drivers’ championships won by Michael Schumacher. However, the São Paulo native was never given the opportunity to openly challenge the Kaiser’s rule. The philosophy of Jean Todt, Ferrari boss at the time, was quite clear: he relied on only one driver.

Still, interviewed by the Gazzetta dello Sport on the occasion of his 50th birthday, Barrichello himself claimed an important role in those years of red-hued domination. “How much of mine was there in Schumacher’s successes? You have to ask those who worked with me. But it is true that in the tire tests, from 2000 I gave a turning point. I felt if the tire was ‘moving’, the difference between the softer and harder ones”Said the Brazilian. On the other hand, what Barrichello regrets is not having been able to contend with Schumacher for internal leadership: “If there had been freedom, I could have beaten him. Mind you: he was stronger than me – recognized Rubinho – but we will never really know how much. The Zeltweg 2002 order? I remember it, but not with anger – he concluded – because even bad things have taught me a lot, I am happy at 50 “.