The announcement was expected this week and it’s only a matter of hours, but it’s almost all done for Nico Hulkenberg in Haas. The German should thus go to replace his compatriot Mick Schumacher: the departure of number 47 – if confirmed – would be displeasing to many ex-drivers, who are however convinced that Hülkenberg’s promotion alongside Kevin Magnussen is the right move.

A thought also shared by the man who was Mick’s father’s teammate, Rubens Barrichello. The Brazilian, interviewed by Sky Sports F1 in the program ‘Any Driven Monday’knows the driving qualities of the 35-year-old well, having also had him as a teammate at the Williams in 2010: “Honestly, the Hulk is a really, really good driver for me – has explained – what impressed me more than anything was at Silverstone in 2020, when he got ready at the last minute. When you’re not driving F1 regularly, even if you go to the gym, keep fit and so on, it’s not easy. Cars now, with G-forces and all, are hard to handle. He got in the car and was extremely fast. So although I have a lot of sympathy for Mick and I really hope he still gets his chance in a competitive car, Hulk is a rider who deserves to come back. She is still young and if she has the will, I believe she will make it”.

An opinion also shared by the British Jolyon Palmerwho also told an anecdote dating back to a few months ago: “I spoke to Nico in the summer and he was telling me ‘I think I’m done here, I have nothing left, I don’t think I’ll be back on the starting grid’ – he admitted – Suddenly this opportunity presents itself to him, and it becomes clear why Haas needs or wants experienced pilots. He has shown what he can do. Maybe I’m being a little harsh on Mick, but I think Hülkenberg is ready, as long as he’s motivated to come back. If he really wants to move the team forward, I think he will probably come out on top.”