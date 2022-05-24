In recent years, Formula 1 has returned to a very strong peak of popularity that has allowed it to expand in countries never visited before – Qatar and Saudi Arabia are the two perfect examples – but also to regain a large slice of the European public and, above all , from finally overcome the distrust of US viewers. The Circus is in fact increasingly popular in the States and next year there will be three ‘stars and stripes’ races on the calendar: the ‘traditional’ Austin, Miami and Las Vegas, the highly anticipated new entry in the 2023 calendar. Much of this success it depended on the Netflix series Drive to Survive, which has had great appreciation all over the world but especially in the USA. The ‘purists’, and also many insiders, have criticized the excessive spectacularization of some episodes that took place in the series. In particular, the fact of having artificially mounted some dialogues in order to accentuate the alleged tensions between different pilots was not appreciated.

The goal that the series had set itself, that is to make F1 known to an audience that does not normally follow car races, has however been achieved. Also an ‘old glory’ of sport, Rubens Barrichello, has shown appreciation for the new course taken by the premier series of motorsport. Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport a few days after his 50th birthday, the former Jordan, Ferrari and BrawnGP driver spoke positively about today’s F1. “I like this F1 – said the Brazilian, who currently still competes with stock cars in Brazil – it is very different from mine. If it had been Drive to Survive in my day, I would have become a Hollywood actor “joked Michael Schumacher’s former boxing mate.