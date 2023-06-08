Barricaded in the house armed with a pistol with his 5-year-old son: the prosecutor is asking for an exemplary sentence

Armed with a pistol, he had kidnapped his 5-year-old son and barricaded himself in his house in Roncadelle, in the Brescia area. Now the 35-year-old faces a sentence of six years and four months. This is the request made yesterday by the prosecutors, in the trial that sees him accused of kidnapping, private violence and possession of a clandestine weapon.

The facts date back to last October, when the man showed up armed with a 22 caliber with an abraded serial number at the protected structure where the child lived with his mother, already a victim of aggression and violence by the man. He then barricaded himself in his home in Roncadelle to celebrate the child’s fifth birthday. He decided to open the door and release him only after 15 hours of negotiations with the police.

The defense argues that “no kidnapping can be configured since the child had freedom of movement and was fine”. Furthermore, the man would not have shown the weapon to the educator present at the protected meeting. “That gun was just a piece of iron to me, I had removed the magazine. My son saw it too and I told him it was a toy, and he picked it up. I didn’t point it at the educator, I just showed it to her from the backpack,” said the man.

According to the prosecutor’s office however, that of the 35-year-old was “a preordained action”, as demonstrated by the fact that, by his own admission, he had bought the weapon for the occasion. For this reason, the request for an exemplary punishment. “The accused still would not have understood the disvalue of his gesture”, underlined the civil party, according to what is reported by Il Giorno.