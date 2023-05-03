Player Shaquil Barret devastated by the loss of his two-year-old daughter. She fell into the swimming pool of the family villa

Two year old girl died after falling into the swimming pool. The news shocked the sports world. The younger was the daughter of American NFL player, Shaquil Barret.

The two-year-old girl was inside the family villa, located in Beach Park. It was just the player a call 911. The alarm went off around 9:30 yesterday morning.

The words of a desperate father, who asked for the intervention of the doctors. Arraya, this is the name of the little girl, was immediately transported to the hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, the doctors tried to do everything possible to save her life, but soon her little heart has stopped forever.

The police also intervened in the matter, who immediately started the investigation for reconstruct what happened inside Shaquil Barret’s mansion.

The little girl had turned two a week ago. The first hypothesis of the investigators is that it was a unpredictable domestic accident, that his mom and dad couldn’t have avoided. The two parents are devastated and in shock.

The NFL world has rallied to the football great’s grief. Fans and playmates, in these hours, are sending to the sportsman messages of condolence and support.

Even the company of Tampa Bay Buccaneers published a twitter to show closeness to his player:

Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barret family during this incredibly difficult time. While there are no words that can bring true comfort at a time like this. We offer our support and love as they begin to process this profound loss.

Shaq and his wife are parents of three other children.