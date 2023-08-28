Former president participated in the Peão Party in the interior of São Paulo on Friday (25.Aug)

The announcer of the Festa do Peão de Barretos, Cuiabano Lima, made an ironic comment on the case of the jewels for which the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is investigated by the PF (Federal Police). Bolsonaro was next to Cuiabano on stage at the party on Friday (25.Aug) when he made the joke. “We are rednecks, but we are jewels”said the announcer jokingly, addressing the influencer Cíntia Chagas, wife of the state deputy Lucas Bove (PL-SP). Bolsonaro participated in the Festa do Peão de Barretos accompanied by the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).

Watch (27s):