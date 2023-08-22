A debate concerning the national economic progress has been addressed, examining two fundamental questions: the method of measurement and the evaluation of the opportunity of a new strategic position of the State to support enterprises. These are the topics that were the subject of discussion during a circular meeting entitled “Promoting Development: New Strategies for an Innovative Economy,” held at the Rimini Meeting. On this occasion, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, participated via videoconference. During the event, Stefano Barrese, the head of the Banca dei Territori Division at Intesa Sanpaolo, underlined the central role that the bank plays in supporting the social sector.

Barrese revealed that in the last year, the bank has allocated approximately 30 million euros to assist the population with interventions involving food, meals, clothing and medicines. He also explained that the general objective of the business plan, which will be completed by 2025, was to exceed 50 million euros. This, Barrese clarified, demonstrates the intention to use banking resources to minimize the current gap in welfare within the country. Furthermore, he underlined the importance of a close collaboration with the government, highlighting the significant impact created by Intesa Sanpaolo in the last three years. During this period, the bank has financed around 90 billion euros nationwide, contributing significantly to the entire economic fabric of the country, especially during the pandemic.

Barrese expressed: “We have provided funding of around 90 billion euros in the last three years nationwide. A large part of these loans, especially when directed towards foreign countries, took place with the help of Sace. Much of it was possible thanks to the central fund, demonstrating a strong synergy with the state. This synergy was vital to saving the country during the Covid period. We disbursed almost €40 billion to small and medium-sized enterprises during that period, using guarantee funds and providing liquidity when it was otherwise impossible. Therefore, the only solution is to face the challenges together.”

Barrese underlined the value of “jointly exploiting the immense potential of the country”, which is diversified and significant. Regarding Intesa Sanpaolo’s role, he concluded by stating: “As a bank focused on local areas, it is essential for us to consider our business as authentic support to communities through entrepreneurs, the real protagonists. Small and medium-sized enterprises are numerous and distributed throughout the country, with a variety of sizes. What unites them is the excellence in production and the deep care for the employees and the surrounding area. This is the reason why we have developed our credit activity over the years not only as a mere loan, but also as an attempt to encourage entrepreneurs to further expand their presence in the area. This is how we introduced sustainable loans, in which entrepreneurs periodically undertake to improve their environmental and sustainable impact on the territory.”