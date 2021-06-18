The Council of State suspended the new Regulation approved by the Capitoline Assembly which provided for the transfer of the barrels to some historic villas, such as Villa Pamphilj and Villa Borghese, and in some urban parks. The carriages and horses thus remain on the street. The decision comes after the suspension of part of the text by the Lazio TAR.

“It is not a hard blow for our Administration but for all citizens who love and respect animals and who have carried on a long and hard battle over the years to ensure the welfare of horses and consequently move the barrels in parks and villas. history of the capital – comments on Facebook the president of the IV Environment Commission Daniele Diaco -. The news leaves us dismayed: it is really unhistorical to consider the barrels in the year of the Lord 2021 as a taxi service, as if the horses were machines and had engines instead of hearts, hooves and legs. […] We ask the Government to take action as soon as possible for the protection of animals damaged by this sentence of the administrative body of the second degree, so that the Municipality can then comply and have more hands free to act ».

The Capitoline branch of the International Animal Protection Organization (Oipa) asks the mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi for the immediate issue of the anti-heat ordinance that blocks the circulation of the barrels in the presence of high temperatures. “Fortunately, the municipal regulation for the protection of animals is still in force, which blocks the carriages from 13 to 17 from 1 June to 15 September, but the anti-heat ordinance is necessary because in his absence the coachmen could make the horses work even in the hot alert 3 – declares Rita Corboli, delegate of OIPA in Rome -. After the decision of the Council of State, just on the eve of the beginning of summer, we risk seeing the horses again working on the asphalt with prohibitive temperatures ». Oipa also reiterates “the need for a reform of the Highway Code that abolishes animal-drawn vehicles and thus solves the problems of carriage horses once and for all throughout Italy”.

