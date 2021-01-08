Speaks Joan Barreda upon arriving at the Hail bivouac, where the sixth stage of the Dakar 2021 ended, after taking a spectacular triplet of triumphs: “Very happy to have one more victory, there are already three in the first week and I am super happy for it and for the total number, it is something that I would never have imagined to achieve “. It is not for less, that he is so happy and that he did not imagine it, because he is located almost almost at the highest point of the Dakar Olympus next to the gods of the race in the desert.

With the one on Friday, the pilot from Castellón he has no less than 27 stage victories in his eleven Dakar participations, a scandalous figure with which he ties with another Spanish star of the two wheels in this discipline: Jordi Arcarons, which reached that number in its 14th edition. Together they share the third step on the podium of this statistic in the two-wheeler category behind the two Frenchmen who also tie, although they at 33: Peterhansel and Despres.

At the moment, the three victories in this 2021 are worth him to be seventh in the classification at 6:25 of the leader Price. “The most important thing is that we are physically fit, the bike is perfect and we are looking forward to a second week with great enthusiasm. Let’s see if we have a bit more luck with the strategy and with the fluctuations of the positions to benefit us and try to maintain the rhythm we have this week “, says about what’s coming. Will it continue with the streak?