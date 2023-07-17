Mazatlan.- Piratas Basketball Mazatlán defeated Guaycuras de La Paz 89-79 and with it, he got the three wins at home this weekend, during the regular role of the Pacific Basketball Circuit (Cibapac).

Mazatlán was placed with a record of 8-7 and established itself in the third place in Region 4 of Cibapac.

the mazatleco Omar Ramírez was one of the spark plugs for Piratas with his defensive work about the American Cairo Brown.

Mazatlán continues at home next Saturday, July 22 against Frayles de Guasave.

The best canasteros for the home team were Irving Martínez with 22 units, Juan Osuna added 16, Nico García contributed 13 and Marc Montavious had 11.

For the Baja Californians Brown scored 27 and the national team Carlos Zesati with 19.