Colombian soccer is experiencing a resurgence of violence in stadiums. On Sunday, the Atlético Nacional barra brava generated excesses at the Atanasio Girardot, in reaction to the decision of the team’s directives to cut off the benefits it gave them, from tickets to hiring for logistics. The Medellín mayor’s office closed the doors to the team until it reaches an agreement with the bar, which has generated a debate about the extent of the link between these groups and the leadership.

And on Tuesday, another case: Once Caldas fans invaded the Palogrande stadium to try to attack the players. The violence is out of control. There is panic, there is concern. There are no solutions. To do?

The barras bravas phenomenon seems to be out of bounds, but not only in Colombia. In different countries in the area, it has become a matter of State, and for this reason various policies and programs have been designed to try to minimize the impact, according to each situation and even each legislation. However, every effort seems insufficient. Argentina and Chile have fought a long and arduous battle and although they have made progress, the problem remains.

The riots started before the match between Atlético Nacional and América.

Argentina, bars focus

The barras bravas were born in Argentina, and it is from there that their dynamics of passion and violence have been copied, and it is also the starting point to review how this phenomenon has impacted that country and what they have tried to do to stop the violent . Juan Manuel Lugones is an Argentine lawyer, author of the book Combatiendo Barrabravas and who was in charge of the Agency for the Prevention of Violence in Sport (APreViDe) for 5 years. She spoke with EL TIEMPO about her experience.

“The phenomenon in Argentina went from being a group referred to in the dynamics of the clubs as fans, to become a complex problem, because the bars are associated with crime. There are groups dedicated to the commercialization of drugs through drug dealing… During our administration we realized that it was not enough to fight the bars inside, but that we had to attack the source of financing that was linked to the crimes. We were successful in arresting and jailing barras bravas from almost every team. The problem is that this cannot be solved by imprisoning those who run the bars, because they have replacements: we put one in jail and two follow,” says this expert.

From his experience, one way to minimize the impact is by filtering the income. In Argentina, he says, they did it with an identification mechanism: “In 2016 or 2017 the program was applied Safe Grandstand which is the identification in the entrances to the stadiums through the document number of the fans or bars required by justice; This instrument helped a lot to identify who entered; With a broad base of fans with a ban on attendance, this program distanced them because they did not risk arriving and being imprisoned ”, he comments.

However, it is not enough. He believes that the measures that are implemented must be accompanied by a rigorous policy from the State. “We made attempts to increase the penalties, to classify in Congress the crime of barra brava. An attempt was made to create the figure as a legal category and that project was not approved. Our problem in Argentina is that some bars supported by politics then have a protection that makes them somehow have impunity, and at some point we also complained about a revolving door in the justice system: we put some in jail and they were immediately released. Those we arrested are already free, that is, there is no exemplary concept of justice.”

The bars in Argentina never pay for their tickets to the field, it’s like something tolerated that is within what a club is, which in its sphere decides what to do with the show.

Comparing it with the Colombian case and recent events, Lugones affirms that the responsibility of certain leaders who do give benefits to the bars must be determined, and the consequences of this practice must be taken into account. “You have to differentiate fans and bar brava: the leader must be close to his people, not encourage the crimes of the bar. The bars in Argentina never pay for their tickets to the field, it’s like something tolerated that is within what a club is, which in its sphere decides what to do with the show. Here the legal person of the clubs are non-profit civil entities, there are no private clubs, the presidents are elected by members, and they are non-profit and manage millions of dollars, and the bars are increasingly participating in the business of the clubs, as in player passes, representation of a player, and there are places with what has to do with drug cartels and money laundering…”.

And he specifies: “There is responsibility of soccer leaders, not all of them, there are different types of relationships: there are responsible leaders and no relationship with bars; Others do, but because they are afraid, especially in promotion teams. And the others, who feel comfortable with the bars, those are the most dangerous. Finally, his proposal is that the bars can be fought, but with the political decision of the State: “Only the State can combat the violent, there must be a firm decision and hold the leaders accountable if they finance the bars, and have laws and accompanying judges”.

The Chilean case

Colo Colo fans experience panic in the stadium.

Chile is another country that has experienced the rampage of bar violence. The impact it had was such that the Safe Stadium program was created in 2011, under the first government of Sebastián Piñera. The program later became part of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security, and was created to minimize violence in stadiums. One of the people who knows the most about this program, because he led it, is Andres Oterowho gives his vision:

“With this program, a law was created, a regulation, powers were given to the organizers of the show, to the clubs, to the Federation (ANFP), and the penalties for criminals were increased, in addition the scope of application of the law a kilometer around the stadium. This brought an evolution until 2019 and each time the events were more isolated, with more regulation, infrastructure, technology. It has not been solved, but progress has been made and we are heading in the right direction”, he analyzes. Otero believes that each case is particular and that in Chile the social outbreak and the pandemic affected Chile, which, he believes, generated violence in general in society. He says that the law helped them to minimize the problem, but it had much more to the bottom, such as “drug trafficking, organized crime or territorial disputes…”.

Among the advances, in Chile it is prohibited for clubs to give incentives to barras bravas. “The relationship is not prohibited, but the economic or quantifiable contribution; the leaders cannot give money or items or benefits to organized groups of barras bravas, yes they can give benefits to regulated fans if they are informed and authorized benefits, but it is for the true fan, not for the brave bars...”

He clarifies that in Chile there are prison sentences for certain crimes associated with bars, and that the prohibition for some identified fans is another factor that has helped to minimize violence, although it has its cons. “That in theory works very well, but the infrastructure and technology are not enough; the guys organize to get in, they devastate the security and the police and they get in violently…”. In Chile, explains the expert, by law all stadiums have high-definition surveillance cameras. In addition, access is controlled with the mandatory identity document. The problem, in his opinion, is that the camera identifies the face, but it is not known who the attacker is.

Both Argentina and Chile are just two experiences in which Colombia can look, to find its own security mechanism to face this adversary.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

