Barras bravas from Santa Fe attack buses with fans of Universitario de Lima

Santa Fe bars attack bus with U fans
The two teams meet this Thursday at El Campín, in the Copa Sudamericana.
Several buses carrying Universitario de Deportes fans were attacked by barras bravas from Independiente Santa Fe, before the match that both teams played this Thursday at El Campín, on the fifth date of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
A video circulates on social networks in which several local fans can be seen attacking one of the vehicles that transported the Peruvian fans.
🚨 THE LATEST: Various attacks by Santa Fe fans 🇨🇴 against the buses and fans of Universitario 🇵🇪 prior to the Copa Sudamericana match.
👉 An audio is circulating on the networks in which they affirm that there are several injured cream fans who are being… pic.twitter.com/XqD3lvoeWA
— Matías Burga (@MatiasBurga) June 9, 2023
Another video is also circulating showing the state in which the bus of the Universitario fans was left.
Apparently, some of the fans were injured and in another video several of them can be seen asking that they be transferred to a hospital.
The Universitario de Deportes club issued a statement about the attack suffered by its fans:
SPORTS
