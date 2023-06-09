Friday, June 9, 2023
Barras bravas from Santa Fe attack buses with fans of Universitario de Lima

June 9, 2023
The two teams meet this Thursday at El Campín, in the Copa Sudamericana.

Several buses carrying Universitario de Deportes fans were attacked by barras bravas from Independiente Santa Fe, before the match that both teams played this Thursday at El Campín, on the fifth date of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

A video circulates on social networks in which several local fans can be seen attacking one of the vehicles that transported the Peruvian fans.

Another video is also circulating showing the state in which the bus of the Universitario fans was left.

Apparently, some of the fans were injured and in another video several of them can be seen asking that they be transferred to a hospital.

The Universitario de Deportes club issued a statement about the attack suffered by its fans:

