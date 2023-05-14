Barras bravas caused the game between Groningen and Ajax to be suspended due to serious incidents

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Groningen vs. Ajax suspended
Barely six minutes of the match could be played in the Netherlands league.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Once again, the Eredivisie, the Dutch league, was marred by the bad behavior of the fans. The match between Groningen and Ajax, which was played this Sunday, had to be suspended.
Barely six minutes into the game had been played when a home team fan invaded the pitch with a smoke flare in hand.
The match lasted several minutes, suspended and when they tried to play again, this time new flares fell from the stands, for which the actions were definitively suspended.
The protests of the local fans have to do with the terrible campaign of Groningen, which already, two dates after the end of the Eredivisie, is relegated to the second division. He has just 18 points, 10 from the promotion zone, which Emmen occupies, and 11 from salvation.
There are already several antecedents of suspended matches in the Netherlands
It’s the fourth game in less than two months that ends up being suspended in the Netherlands for misbehavior from fans. Less than a month ago, the match between Groningen and NEC, in the same stadium, was suspended because a glass of beer was thrown at a linesman.
Earlier, in March, the match between Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam was stopped. First an object was thrown at the visiting goalkeeper, Maduka Odoye, and then flares fell onto the pitch.
And in the classic between Ajax and PSV, on April 23, a local fan threw a glass at Ajax player Steven Berghuis.
SPORTS
