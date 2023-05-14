Sunday, May 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Barras bravas caused the game between Groningen and Ajax to be suspended due to serious incidents

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Barras bravas caused the game between Groningen and Ajax to be suspended due to serious incidents


close

Groningen vs. ajax

Groningen vs. Ajax suspended

Groningen vs. Ajax suspended

Barely six minutes of the match could be played in the Netherlands league.

Once again, the Eredivisie, the Dutch league, was marred by the bad behavior of the fans. The match between Groningen and Ajax, which was played this Sunday, had to be suspended.

Barely six minutes into the game had been played when a home team fan invaded the pitch with a smoke flare in hand.

See also  Kylian Mbappé, with his future 'practically' ready: will he come to Real Madrid?

The match lasted several minutes, suspended and when they tried to play again, this time new flares fell from the stands, for which the actions were definitively suspended.

The protests of the local fans have to do with the terrible campaign of Groningen, which already, two dates after the end of the Eredivisie, is relegated to the second division. He has just 18 points, 10 from the promotion zone, which Emmen occupies, and 11 from salvation.

There are already several antecedents of suspended matches in the Netherlands

It’s the fourth game in less than two months that ends up being suspended in the Netherlands for misbehavior from fans. Less than a month ago, the match between Groningen and NEC, in the same stadium, was suspended because a glass of beer was thrown at a linesman.

Earlier, in March, the match between Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam was stopped. First an object was thrown at the visiting goalkeeper, Maduka Odoye, and then flares fell onto the pitch.

See also  MotoGP | Marini: "Now we start looking up"

And in the classic between Ajax and PSV, on April 23, a local fan threw a glass at Ajax player Steven Berghuis.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Barras #bravas #caused #game #Groningen #Ajax #suspended #due #incidents

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Amazon offers: Apple AirPods with cable charging case (second gen) at a great discount

Amazon offers: Apple AirPods with cable charging case (second gen) at a great discount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result