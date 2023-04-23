On Tuesday, barrabravas from Once Caldas tried to attack players in Manizales. Last Sunday, the violent bar of Nacional injured police officers and caused damage in Medellín in retaliation for the suspension of the money he received from the team. They are the last links in a long and heavy chain of incidents and disturbances in the last year. EL TIEMPO spoke with seven national and foreign experts who explained why, despite suffering 30 years of this violence, this football cancer has not been removed, as England did, for example.

(It may interest you: Tulio Gómez from América sends a proposal to Dimayor to fight barras bravas)

1. Political will, penalties and sanctions

The stadium was evacuated due to the violent acts in the south stand.

Andres Charria, a sports lawyer, analyzes what was done in England with the hooligans. “First, zero tolerance. Margaret Thatcher said that they are animals. Two, to improve security and comfort in the stadiums. Increase ticket prices. Support the clubs with financing to support a death in the number of people who went… The authorities lack the will, when one hears the mayor of Medellin say what he said, well, he is not interested in getting them out.

Ernest Lucena, former Minister of Sports: “The criminal law and the police code must be applied to them (the violent); sports are transferred, it is public security and the police, the Prosecutor’s Office must act and punish the aggressors of public and private property. That is out of the competence of the Ministry of Sport to be in others. There is no reason to burden him with that responsibility, much less when the tools are already available through the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police ”.

(Also read: Barras bravas: what have they done in Argentina and Chile to combat their violence?)

2. They generate fear in fans and players

Holocaust North fans invaded the pitch. Photo: Courtesy The Homeland

Carlos Gonzalez Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro, says: “Today, if the player is not to the taste of the bar, they even have to go into exile, being exposed to threats. On Monday in Manizales, fans entered with daggers, the players had to stay two and a half hours in the dressing room.

Juan Manuel Lugones, Argentine lawyer, author of the book Combating barrabravas, explains the phenomenon in his country and warns Colombia. “In Argentina it went from being a group referred to in the dynamics of the clubs as fans, to become a complex problem: the bars are associated with crime. There are groups dedicated to the commercialization of drugs, to drug dealing… There is responsibility of leaders, not all of them, there are different types of relationships: there are responsible leaders who are not related to bars; Others do, but because they are afraid. And the others, who feel comfortable with the bars, those are the most dangerous… ”.

3. Technology is urgent

This is how the stadium was left after the excesses of Los Del Sur

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, said on Caracol Radio. “There are things to do, such as recognizing the person who buys the ticket, but inside the stadium it cannot be recognized due to a lack of technical elements. You have to make a clear investment and everyone throws the ball away because the stadiums belong to the municipalities, except for Deportivo Cali. We have to do it because we are harming football”.

(Read also: Atlético Nacional: this is the sanction for riots of barras bravas)

Ernest Lucena: “It is the most important thing, there must be technology in the stadiums and surroundings, there must be facial recognition, identification or the like that contemplates the technology; I understand that a few years ago Dimayor promised, and that an oversight was requested to see what happened to those resources. The time has come for everyone to assume responsibility, public and private entities, and recapitulate the technological issue. At the time, the diagnosis was that this should be done by the private sector with private resources”.

4. Dead letter

The risk of violence in the match between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali was latent.

Despite the fact that for almost 14 years there have been regulations on coexistence and peace in football stadiums, this law has not been able to be applied. “The violence generated by these bars continues because since 2009 some objectives have been established that have not been met: first, identify those who enter the scene; then, establish who behaves badly so that they are subject to sanctions. None of these sanctions can be imposed because an identification system has not been implemented”, insisted González Puche.

During the administration of Jorge Perdomo In the Dimayor an enrollment plan was made, in which the fans were charged 12,000 pesos for a card that was never effectively used. Then some benefits were announced that were not fulfilled.

5. Territoriality: the bars took over a space

Photo: JOHN WILSON VIZCAÍNO / ET FILE

Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro, affirms that little by little the bars were left with some spaces from which it is now almost impossible to remove them, because they already consider them as their own.

(Also read: After sanctioning Nacional, the mayor of Medellín takes a position and announces a key date)

“The bars were given a leading role for years of spatial control on the stages. Some clubs, like Millonarios, had managed to recover the grandstand that those bars had and made it familiar. Now, the Secretary of Government ordered them to return the stands to the bar. Besides, they are playing the role of implacable judges over the players. The fan must be there to accompany the team, not to become its judge. The bars do not have to determine which players are hired, nor who can remain on the team.

6. The clubs begin to recognize that they were given perks

The fans point to the ‘Los del Sur’ gang for their recent troubles with the team’s directives.

The serious acts of violence in the Nacional brava bar last Sunday were generated by a “divorce with the fans.” The club recognized that there were “economic benefits” and took them away. The bar considered them grandfathered.

Mauricio Navarro, president of Nacional, affirmed that Los del Sur, in addition to managing the logistics of their rostrum for more than 10 years, were given tickets, money for the “party”, and that now they demand more money to “take care of To visitors”. Tulio Gómez, president of América, also acknowledged that he delivers 500 tickets to the bars, considering them “clients.”

“Now that the Nacional directives decided to break the collusion, the benefits are known. That is only with Los del Sur. Not with the others?” González Puche wonders.

7. Lax penalties for invasions

Violence from fans of Unión Magdalena and Junior

In the last year there were pitch invasions in Santa Marta, Armenia, Valledupar, Tuluá (by the Cali bar), Medellín and Manizales. There was no conviction. The law only establishes a fine and the prohibition to enter the stadiums.

“Why aren’t vandals prosecuted, if they cause injuries, try to injure, threaten, break public infrastructure. Why it was possible to prosecute those who broke TransMilenio during the protests. Could not make progress on the standards. There are rules criminalized when there is damage to public settings, such as stadiums. I don’t know how many people they detained in Medellín, but for the damage they caused, more than 80 people injured, more than 1,200 million pesos in damage to the infrastructure of the stadium, I don’t understand why they don’t prosecute them,” said Carlos González Puche.

8. The role of TV

Soccer broadcast on TV. Photo: Mauricio More No. TIME

Juan Carlos Pena, president of Win Sports: “Television is part of the solution, but as an element within a government strategy. It is not a task of the TV to take the bars to the neighborhoods: that is of the authorities, as it happened in England. We can make it possible for that to happen in a coverage program, to extend it to different parts, but as a natural part of our business, which is to put as much coverage as possible so that as many people as possible can watch football wherever they want to watch it: your home, a bar, a restaurant, and at a price that, if compared to a ticket to a match, is absolutely favourable, whether individual, group, per match… As in bars in England, for example . But, I insist, TV alone cannot do a task that does not correspond to it. The thing about the bars is different: if there is a government program in which TV is part of the strategy, well, happy to help”.

9. Safety plan

The Esmad and the Police were in charge of breaking up the riots.

Tulio Gomez, owner of America, says. “This is the time to set up a comprehensive access and security system in the stadiums… We must install high-definition security cameras and facial recognition, zoom and metal detectors at the turnstiles. With these technological tools, with resources from the teams or the mayor’s offices, we can make offenders visible and sanction them by prohibiting them from entering all stadiums, and if the crime is very serious, report it so that they pay jail time”. According to a source who asked not to be revealed, progress is being made on a security plan for the stadiums. Chile is one of the countries that has implemented a security plan.

Andres Otero, former head of Estadio Seguro, says: “A law was created, a regulation, powers were given to the organizers of the show and the penalties were increased; In addition, the scope of application of the law was extended to one kilometer around the stadium”.

10. The inoperative ten-year plan

Meeting of the mayor of Medellín, bars and Atlético Nacional Photo: Medellin’s town hall

Ernesto Lucena: “The ten-year plan for security, comfort and coexistence in the stadiums has not been fulfilled. That plan began in 2014 and ends in 2024, and very few of the things that come out of that plan have been completed.. In addition, certain ministries and certain authorities that had jurisdiction such as the Ministry of the Interior have turned their backs on it; the police make their effort, but it is that in football it is not only punishment and force but pedagogy… After several months of not having called the national football commission (called for April 27) we have that the fans have been empowered, but They are also frustrated not only because of sports, but because they are not being listened to. The violent and those who use non-legal ways, not coexistence, must be punished with all the law. That’s few. You have to reach out to others, study the issue in depth, with educational, social and economic solutions”.

JOSE ORLANDO ASCENCI

SPORTS deputy editor

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news