Barranquilla Junior barras are sanctioned for serious disturbances in Bogotá

Junior vs. Equity: Match ended in riots
Sergio Acero Yate / Time.
Junior fans will not be able to enter El Campín or Techo during the next dates.
After the events that occurred on August 19, in the match held at the Estadio de Techo between Club Deportivo La Equidad and Atlético Junior, where baristas clashed with the Police and a person entered the grass, the District Secretary of Government and the District Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Bogotá Soccer ordered a series of punishments.
Sanction after riots in Bogotá
The District provided for these punishments:
1. The fans of Atlético Junior are penalized, with 4 dates without the possibility of entering the sports venues in Bogotá.
2. A fine of up to $5 million and up to 3 years without entering stadiums for the fan who invaded the field.
3. The chairs and infrastructure affected at the Junior’s bar will be charged.
(This is how the Millonarios barra brava entered the coffin at El Campín: they beat a policeman).
“In Bogotá we only accept soccer in peace and we are not going to ignore any fact that goes against that guideline,” said José David Riveros, Secretary of Government.
SPORTS
*¨With information from the Press Office.
