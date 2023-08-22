Wednesday, August 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Barranquilla Junior barras are sanctioned for serious disturbances in Bogotá

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Barranquilla Junior barras are sanctioned for serious disturbances in Bogotá

Close


Close

Juniro vs. Equity: Match ended in riots

Junior vs. Equity: Match ended in riots

Photo:

Sergio Acero Yate / Time.

Junior vs. Equity: Match ended in riots

Junior fans will not be able to enter El Campín or Techo during the next dates.

After the events that occurred on August 19, in the match held at the Estadio de Techo between Club Deportivo La Equidad and Atlético Junior, where baristas clashed with the Police and a person entered the grass, the District Secretary of Government and the District Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Bogotá Soccer ordered a series of punishments.

Sanction after riots in Bogotá

Junior vs. Equity: Match ended in riots

Junior vs. Equity: Match ended in riots

Photo:

Sergio Acero Yate / Time.

The District provided for these punishments:

1. The fans of Atlético Junior are penalized, with 4 dates without the possibility of entering the sports venues in Bogotá.

2. A fine of up to $5 million and up to 3 years without entering stadiums for the fan who invaded the field.

3. The chairs and infrastructure affected at the Junior’s bar will be charged.

(This is how the Millonarios barra brava entered the coffin at El Campín: they beat a policeman).

“In Bogotá we only accept soccer in peace and we are not going to ignore any fact that goes against that guideline,” said José David Riveros, Secretary of Government.

See also  Tolima, Equidad and Medellín: who will be Nacional's rival in the final?

More news

SPORTS
*¨With information from the Press Office.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Barranquilla #Junior #barras #sanctioned #disturbances #Bogotá

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Putin says BRICS already surpass G7 in purchasing power parity

Putin says BRICS already surpass G7 in purchasing power parity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result