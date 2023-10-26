The city of Barranquilla was ratified as the host of the 2027 Pan American Games, as confirmed to EL TIEMPO, Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee.

“They informed us of the decision and it is excellent news for sports in the country. All, thanks to the commitment of the Colombian government and the Minister, Astrid Rodriguez“Solano said.

On October 19, Rodríguez, Solano and the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejopresented a plan to the general assembly of Panam Sports, asking for a deadline to cancel the overdue obligations by the organization of the fairs.

The entity gave him 90 more days to pay the outstanding $8 million. They will be paid in two installments: 4 million must be paid before December 30 and the other 4 before January 30. This will ensure that the country can hold the Games, taking into account that Asunción (Paraguay) is also a candidate.

The meeting was at San Cristóbal Room of the Sheraton Hotel in Santiago, in Chile, The president of Panam Sports, Neven Ilic, announced the new deadline in which the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games will be decided.

Regarding the reception area of ​​the stage, there is representative progress, since it has already begun with the foundation slabs and the installation of service networks (water, energy) for the buildings. Photo: Courtesy Communications Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla

“On November 16, the organizing committee will meet to adjust everything in order to continue working to move forward with the fairs,” said Solano.

Likewise, Colombia proposed that the Games be held in several venues, not only Barranquilla, as was the first idea, but that cities such as Cartagena, Santa Marta, San Andrés and others.

Panam Sports will evaluate the proposal and communicate the decision as soon as possible, as learned by EL TIEMPO.

“It was not a difficult issue, but we have overcome it and now we have to continue working to make the tournament a success,” said the Colombian leader.

