Stefano Domenicalipresident of Formula 1, toured this Monday, together with the mayor Jaime Pumarejoseveral specific sites in Barranquilla, a city that hopes to materialize the possibility of organizing a circuit of the FIA World Motor Racing Championship, according to El Heraldo.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: the press surrenders in praise, it has them with their mouths open)

(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz could return to training with Liverpool earlier than expected)

The Italian director arrived in the city from Mexico Citywhere another valid calendar of the Big Tent was held this weekend.

Stefano Domenicali, President of Formula 1.

Although the details of the conversation with Mayor Jaime Pumarejo are unknown, the atmosphere is one of joy.

(Also read: Juan Pablo Montoya spoke about his personality and relationship with the media)

“Actually, very happy to have Stefano here, taking into account that Barranquilla and Colombia have to believe that they can organize great events. This is the largest sporting event that exists and we are looking for a way to make it viable. We will work with many entities to make it possible, as long as the Formula One so let us. If that happens, here we will have those cars turning around. The mere fact of being considered is a source of pride, ”said Pumarejo after his talk with Domenicali.

(We recommend you read: Caribbean Grand Prix: Formula 1 race in Barranquilla could be a fact)

This year, the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla confirmed that this project would be called ‘Caribbean Grand Prix’ and, apparently, it is ‘going from strength to strength’. As the local president said at the time, “the process is going very well. Progress has been made in all the previous steps, before a final decision. They have already come to the city, they have found it comfortable.”

In addition, he explained through his Twitter account that “there are two routes identified, both are approved. There is one that is semi-street. It is still confidential, but it remains in the Barranquilla metropolitan areaif signed, Formula 1 would arrive in Barranquilla in 2024 or 2025 “.

In addition, he assured that the prize would be self-sustaining: the development of the race would not cost the country or the city. On the contrary, the idea is that it provides employment, tourism and recognition for Barranquilla.

ELTIEMPO.COM