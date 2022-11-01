Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Barranquilla does not stop dreaming of the Formula 1 Caribbean Grand Prix

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
0


Stefano Domenicali, the highest representative of Formula 1.

Stefano Domenicali, president of Formula 1, toured this Monday, together with Mayor Jaime Pumarejo, several specific sites in Barranquilla, a city that hopes to materialize the possibility of organizing a circuit for the FIA ​​World Motor Racing Championship, according to El Heraldo.

The Italian director arrived in the city from Mexico City, where one more valid calendar of the Big Top was held this weekend.

Although the details of the conversation with Mayor Jaime Pumarejo are unknown, the atmosphere is one of joy.

“Actually, very happy to have Stefano here, taking into account that Barranquilla and Colombia have to believe that they can organize great events. This is the largest sporting event that exists and we are looking for a way to make it viable. We will work with many entities to make it possible, as long as Formula One allows us to do so. If that happens, here we will have those cars turning around. The mere fact of being considered is a source of pride, ”said Pumarejo after his talk with Domenicali.

