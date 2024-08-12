Chihuahua.- At Parque Barrancas, visitors will never run out of things to do, which is why it has been named one of the 100 must-see attractions in Mexico for the past two years.

Located at the center of the Copper Canyon system, this tourist attraction includes one of the longest cable cars in the world, as well as a circuit of 7 zip lines and the Zip Rider.

Currently, 90 percent of the workforce is local, of which 42 percent are people from the region’s indigenous communities, who are constantly trained in topics such as tourism services, security measures and the English language.

Barrancas Park is located in the municipality of Urique, a few meters from the Chepe railway station, in the heart of the Sierra Tarahumara.

Ziprider

It consists of a ride on a zip line with a length of 2,554 meters, considered the longest of its kind in the world (swing type). The ride is done in a chair-type harness where the visitor is attached to the seat, reaching speeds of 80 to 135 kilometers per hour. This activity has an automatic braking system, composed of a system of 100 springs that absorb the speed upon reaching the arrival platform.

Seven zipline circuit

It consists of a circuit of seven zip lines with a length of almost 5 kilometers, divided into seven sections and two suspension bridges. It is the longest zip line circuit in Latin America.

Aerial forest

It is considered a canopy-type activity in the forest, where you have to cross 12 hanging bridges between the trees at a height of 8 to 9 meters from the ground. Each of the bridges has different levels of difficulty and configuration. The tour ends with a 36-meter-long zip line and concludes with a 200-meter walk to return to the Park.

Via ferrata

It consists of a 48-meter-high rappel descent, crossing hanging bridges, as well as an impressive “Tarzan Jump.” This activity is carried out on the rock wall overlooking the ravine, where you can observe it from the glass floor, located in the Barranco restaurant.

Cable car

It is a trip made in a cabin or gondola, with capacity for up to 60 passengers, on a cable without intermediate towers and with a length of up to 3 km. The journey consists of transporting them through the imposing Copper Canyon until reaching the lower station (Station B) at the Mesón de Bacajípare, where they can see an impressive panoramic view of the union between the ravines (Copper Canyon, Tararecua Canyon and Urique), the latter with a depth of 1,879 meters.