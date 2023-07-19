After the hymn to pragmatism that Felipe González reminded us of in 1985: “White cat or black cat, it doesn’t matter; the important thing is that it catches mice”’, something similar could be said about the efforts of the platforms to point out that “this series is based on true events”: fact or fiction, it doesn’t matter, the important thing is that the story moves or entertains. It is the case of the Swedish Barracuda Queensthe adventures of five Lolitas nabokovians wealthy women in 1990s Stockholm who find little attractive in their privileged life except drinking like Cossacks, which in turn forces them into debt after one of their intense parties.

And now the question that Lenin already asked himself arises: “What to do?” The Russian decided to make the revolution; the Swedish women, more pragmatic, decided to rob their wealthy neighbors. And what began as the need to pay off an important debt became an adrenaline addiction for adolescents who have everything except the interest in enjoying the comfortable established order. And that’s where they are. Netflix, for its part, insists that what is narrated is a free adaptation of real events: freedom consists in the fact that the gang of thieves are now thieves, although it is not clear if the change is due to the movement me toothe rejection of the arrogant Weinstein, or a simple whim of production.

In any case, the barracudas do not leave a house to visit in the elitist neighborhood in which they live, nor a bottle of vodka with some alcohol. And a real fact, not fictitious: the gang came to carry out nearly 50 robberies, including 20 luxury cars, for a total of more than 23 million euros.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP