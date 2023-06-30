River Plate defeated The Strongest 2-0 at home, on the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in Group D, and finished second in the area, only behind Fluminense, who accumulated 10 points as the “Millo” but surpasses him in goal difference (+4 to 0).
In addition, the River by Martín Demichelis continues to be the only leader of the local tournament: he has 50 points thanks to the recent victory against Instituto, by 3 to 1 at the Monumental Stadium, with which he ten difference his immediate pursuer Talleres (lost to Lanús). Next, we will review the preview of his next commitment, before central barracks as a visitor.
In which stadium is the Barracas-River played?
Date: Saturday, July 1
Location: Barracas, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Claudio Tapia
Hours: 3:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 2:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 1:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Leandro Rey Hilfer
How can you see the Barracas-River?
In Argentina, the match between River and Instituto can be seen on ESPN Premium. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
What is the latest news from Barracas?
The group commanded by the “Huevo” Sergio Rondina comes from equaling 1 to 1 against Racing in Avellaneda. Nicolás Capraro was expelled, so the DT will have to replace him. The one who stings is Nicolás Tolosa.
What are the latest River news?
After the victory and classification against The Strongest, River returned to work with the attention focused on Enzo Pérez and Robert Rojas, the two hits left by the match. Demichelis will analyze his evolutions to see if they can be against the “Handsome”.
possible formations
Central barracks: desabato; Peinipil, Alvarez, Tolosa, Insua; Mater, Herrera, Tapia, Calderara; Dominguez, Sepulveda.
River Plate: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera, Paulo Díaz, Robert Rojas or Emanuel Mammana, Milton Casco; Nicolás de la Cruz, Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Pérez, Esequiel Barco, Nacho Fernández; Lucas Beltran.
Forecast
The “Millo”, as usual, will impose conditions and surpass his rival. It will be 3-0, with goals from Barco and a brace from Beltrán.
