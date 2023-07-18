Boca returns to action in the Copa Argentina where they will have to face Barracas Central for the Round of 32 in a tournament that the Xeneize team will give a lot of importance to since, if they win, they will qualify for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores and that will also give it a new title in its history. From Jorge Almirón’s team they hope that the performance in the most federal tournament of Argentine soccer will be very different from the one that is taking place in the Professional Soccer League (LPF) where it has been below expectations and far from the fight for the title, which ended up in the hands of River.
It should be mentioned that in the first round of the 2023 Argentina Cup, the Ribera team faced Olimpo de Bahía Blanca and where they won the 2-1 victory in a match that was played on March 25 at the Estadio Bicentenario de San Juan y Boca had a totally different team from the current one and even had Hugo Ibarra as coach instead of the current Jorge Almirón. While the Guapo defeated Estudiantes de Caseros 1-0 that allowed him to reach this stage.
Next, we present the entire preview of this duel for the 32nd round of the Argentine Cup:
Where is Barracas Central vs Boca played for the 32nd Final of the Copa Argentina?
Location: Santiago del Estero, Argentina
Stadium: Unique Mother of Cities
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Date: Thursday, July 20
Where can you see Barracas Central vs Boca for the 32nd Final of the Copa Argentina?
TV channel: TyC Sports (the cable service must be contracted).
streaming online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have contracted the cable service of the different companies).
What will be the possible formation of Barracas Central?
Goalkeeper: Andres Desabato
defenders: Mauro Peinipil, Nicolás Capraro, Francisco Álvarez, Juan Ignacio Díaz, Rodrigo Insúa
midfielders: Facundo Mater, Ivan Tapia, Rodrigo Herrera, Brian Calderara
strikers: Alexis Dominguez
What will be the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Valentin Barco
strikers: Miguel Merentiel, Luis Vazquez
The news in Xeneize begins to be all related to the transfer market. Lucas Blondel underwent a medical check-up and even chose the number that he will use, which will be 24. In addition, the incorporation of Lucas Janson, from Vélez, is very close to closing, while Jorman Campuzano can play this Copa Argentina match but not the of the LPF while it was decided that Vicente Taborda will return to the team for the second semester. On Cavani’s side, there is no news and he continues to negotiate for his arrival to the Ribera team.
Forecast – 32nd Final of the Argentine Cup
Barracas Central 0-2 Boca Juniors
