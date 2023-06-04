Mexico City.- In recent days it was announced that the Argentine ska bandthe Fabulous Cadillacswould come to our country to give a concert free in the Capital Zócaloan event that testifies to the presence of an ecstatic crowd in the Constitution Plaza today.

Among the attendees were some elements that are part of the animation group of the Pumas UNAM, who met at a previous point to get all together to the main square of the Mexico Citysinging the songs of encouragement that are usually heard inside and outside the University Olympic Stadium.

Through a video that circulates on social networks, members of ‘The Rebel’ sing “La Banda del Pebetero” while marching in the madero street to get to Plinth and be part of tonight’s great event, after the success of firm group and rosalia.

The Fabulous Cadillacaswith almost four decades of experience, are characterized by combining the genre of ska, rock, rapreggae and Afro-Natilla fusions that become to the taste of fans of UNAM Cougarswhich for a long time have been defined under the motto: “Rock, beer and cougars” or “Ska, beer and cougars“.

While that happens in the Zocalo of the city of mexico in the Pumas Quarry they are excited to tie the Mexican forward of Argentine origin, Rogelio Funes Morifor the Apertura 2023 Liga Mx championship, which would become a bombshell in this stove soccer.

The highest paid player in the Monterrey Soccer Club would leave The Barrial to get to scree. It is expected that it will be between five and six million dollars what he would pay University to striped to get their services and return to be directed by the ‘Turkish’, Anthony Mohammed.

Rogelio Funes Mori would arrive at Pumas

He ‘Twin’ He is the all-time scorer for the Monterrey squad, with 152 goals in 304 games. In Monterrey they contemplate Funes Mori for the next championship First division but in the next few hours it will be known if it reaches cougars or stays in striped.