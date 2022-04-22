Russiagate, “Barr is on vacation in Italy”, the excuse no longer holds

The story of Russiagate it is not closed. New ones are appearing details on secret meetings between the US Minister of Justice Barr and the head of the Dis Old man. The revelation of the second summit in a Roman restaurant made by Repubblica did reopen the casealthough for the moment the Copasir has chosen not to intervene. Someone speculates not to destabilize NATO in this difficult moment due to the war in Ukraine, others say for “lack of new elements“. But in the meantime one has appeared new evidence about those secret meetings that he clearly explains the real reason of the visit of the minister of Trump in Italy.

A mail – reads on Repubblica – with a very clear content sent byUS Embassy: “We are looking for information for Russiagate“. Shortly after the sudden meeting takes place a Rome on 15 August 2019, in general amazement, with the somewhat surreal justification: “Barr is on vacation over there“. Old man then summons the directors of Aise And Aisi to explain to them that 24 hours later they would have to see BarrThat was returning to Italy to discuss the Russiagatethe two Italian leaders do not hide theirs disappointment. They knew nothing and above all they had nothing to share. Given the shape of the meeting and the substance of the story. Vecchione forces and summons them in writing. Twenty-four hours later, seated at the same table, they put in the minutes: “Nothing to say on the subject“.

