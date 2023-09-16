Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Until September 17, 2023, the Barquisimeto International Fair 2023 will offer the best activities and great shows to the citizens of the state of Lara in Venezuela. Follow the complete musical lineup, the artists who will be performing, how and where to buy tickets, and the entire programming HERE.

Barquisimeto Fair LIVE TODAY: official billboard

Find out HERE which artists will be performing at the Barquisimeto Fair until Sunday, September 17.

Friday, September 15

Mike Towers

Perfect Melody

Jeeiph

Micro TDH

Public disturbances

Double Impact

Noreh

Candela Song.

Saturday September 16

Omar Acedo

Oscar de Leon

Illegal

Guaco

Servando and Florentino

The Cadillacs.

Sunday September 17

Luis Silva

Ignacio Rondon

Gio Fernandez

Elvis Jaime

Ali hair

Yenifer Mora

Rogelio Ortiz

Anderson Alvarado

Epson Polishing

Yoselys Suarez

Joselin Banghao

Justo Figueroa.

Barquisimeto Fair 2023 tickets: these are the prices

These are the prices currently in use:

Entrance Cost Service General 5 dollars general concert Semeruco 70 dollars VIP area (maximum 3,000 people)

Full access to Barquisimeto Fair: buy tickets HERE

If you want to purchase your tickets, you can do so in physical stores such as Estadio Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez, Casa Barique, Complejo Ferial Bicentenario, CC Las Trinitarias and CC Sambil.

On the other hand, to make the purchase virtually, go to the official website of www.fullacceso.com.