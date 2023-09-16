The Barquisimeto International Fair 2023 is taking place at the Bicentennial Fair Complex facilities. Find out HERE the LIVE musical lineup and latest news from the event.
Until September 17, 2023, the Barquisimeto International Fair 2023 will offer the best activities and great shows to the citizens of the state of Lara in Venezuela. Follow the complete musical lineup, the artists who will be performing, how and where to buy tickets, and the entire programming HERE.
Barquisimeto Fair LIVE TODAY: official billboard
Find out HERE which artists will be performing at the Barquisimeto Fair until Sunday, September 17.
Friday, September 15
- Mike Towers
- Perfect Melody
- Jeeiph
- Micro TDH
- Public disturbances
- Double Impact
- Noreh
- Candela Song.
Saturday September 16
- Omar Acedo
- Oscar de Leon
- Illegal
- Guaco
- Servando and Florentino
- The Cadillacs.
Sunday September 17
- Luis Silva
- Ignacio Rondon
- Gio Fernandez
- Elvis Jaime
- Ali hair
- Yenifer Mora
- Rogelio Ortiz
- Anderson Alvarado
- Epson Polishing
- Yoselys Suarez
- Joselin Banghao
- Justo Figueroa.
Barquisimeto Fair 2023 tickets: these are the prices
These are the prices currently in use:
|Entrance
|Cost
|Service
|General
|5 dollars
|general concert
|Semeruco
|70 dollars
|VIP area (maximum 3,000 people)
Full access to Barquisimeto Fair: buy tickets HERE
If you want to purchase your tickets, you can do so in physical stores such as Estadio Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez, Casa Barique, Complejo Ferial Bicentenario, CC Las Trinitarias and CC Sambil.
On the other hand, to make the purchase virtually, go to the official website of www.fullacceso.com.
