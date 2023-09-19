The Verona coach: “For us, scoring points at the moment is really important”

Marco Baroni analyzes Verona’s match against Bologna on Sky.

“Duda attacking midfielder? Yes, he can play this role – explains the Verona coach – he gives us quality and we also take away some of his marking tasks from him. With Folorunsho and Hongla we had more physical impact and more presence against a team strong, with quality, dribbling and individuality. In the first half we did very well because in addition to attacking them and taking away their dribbling we played well.

It wasn’t easy tonight because we had to manage three injuries (Doig, Folorunsho and Magnani, ed.) with replacements who had just arrived, guys who have only been here for a short time. The team had character in the difficulties, I liked the spirit, it was an important thing and I’m happy. Doig has a significant but not serious sprain. We kept Magnani and Dawidowicz on the field who were in physical difficulty with a spirit of sacrifice and unity. These are things that give you conviction. This year will be a difficult championship, everyone has strengthened themselves, there is a higher level. For us, scoring points right now is really important. With Milan? These are matches that stimulate us and that I hope will help us grow.” See also The KEY man that Paunovic will recover for the Leagues Cup and the rest of AP2023

September 18 – 11.28pm

