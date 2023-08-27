The Gialloblù coach: “There are still many things missing, we are working to have a strong identity”

“It’s a group that has made itself available for everything – says the Verona coach – we had difficulties in training camp, we didn’t have many midfielders. I found a lot of availability, but the team lacks many things. I wanted our fans to see it anyway a team never tames and I congratulate the boys.

This team had to be disassembled and reassembled. For many situations, including on the transfer market, we worked anomalously for weeks, then I put every player back in his place. For me the attitude is important, running forward and being aggressive. There is a lot to improve, but we will do it and now we have to keep our feet on the ground. These results are a reward for the boys, but the road is long.

Up front we have players with different characteristics. In some games we need more mobility. The team is used to giving the ball up to Djuric, who did a great job today. What’s important is that the team works to find a strong identity, keeping the field running forward. It wasn’t easy today against this Roma, just as it wasn’t easy to train these days at certain temperatures. The boys have drawn even more mental resources and this is important.” See also The king fell! Ryan Garcia loses undefeated after being knocked out by Gervonta Davis

