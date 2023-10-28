The Gialloblù coach: “We were not very reactive, in the final we had to avoid that cross”

Marco Baroniinterviewed by Sky, talks about Verona’s defeat against Juventus in the 96th minute.

“In the first half – says the Gialloblù coach – they had the right distance and brought pressure, then in the second half we dropped a bit. Juventus pushed, they have physicality. It’s a shame to lose them like this on the last ball, it was enough to bring pressure first , coming out instead we were not very reactive and we took the cross. The boys worked with dedication, attention and compactness. There are many good things and a lot of work to do.

The attacking duo? Djuric and Bonazzoli did well as long as they held out physically. We managed to get the ball on the ball with phrasing, but we need to work more on attacking depth. Did we lose 1-0 against Atalanta, Juve and Inter? The team is solid but something more needs to be done up front and we are looking for solutions.” See also Xavi Hernández's 3 options to replace Frenkie de Jong during his injury

October 28 – 11.33pm

