The Verona coach: “We have changed a lot and we have to grow, I congratulate those who joined”

Marco Baroni comments on Verona’s 0-0 draw with Torino on Dazn. These are the statements from the Verona coach:

“Point earned? Yes, we had an excellent first half, with personality and even creating opportunities in which, however, we missed the finish. I liked the team, we kept Torino away from our area. We are under construction, we have changed a lot, we have to grow, but I congratulate those who have joined.

The last 20 metres? I’m looking for different solutions. Cruz arrived recently, he has good mobility, we’ll see in the future. Suslov did well. Through work we can do better. There is the possibility to go further, to take a further step.

Suslov from the beginning? It’s not a courageous choice, those who go fast play. He interpreted the match well, we have to work, but it’s something that doesn’t scare us. Now head for the next match against Frosinone, then the break will come, which will be very useful for us. See also This is how Colombian cyclists go on the UCI ladder

The Frosinone he has a good coach, I know the environment, the team has been built well, there is enthusiasm. It will be a much more difficult match than those after the break (with Napoli and Juve, ed.).”

October 2 – 9.23pm

