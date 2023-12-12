“Provide that the act of booking for an examination, a visit, an assessment or a simple hospitalization coincides simultaneously with that of the prescription made by the general practitioner or specialist, always and for all types of services, as proposed by Salutequità to relaunch the NHS, it particularly affects us cancer patients, like the chronically ill, so we welcome it. In this way, access to treatment is made easier and faster, avoiding citizens having to go through a whole series of steps which generally lead to a prescription and access to therapies very distant in time”. Thus Antonella Barone, representative of a group of patients with hematological neoplasms of the Federation of voluntary associations in oncology (Favo), on the occasion of the first summit 'Equity and Health in Italy 2023', day of debate promoted today in Rome by Salutequità with the patronage of Federsanità and the Conference of the Regions.