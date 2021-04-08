With only three chapters aired at the moment, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe excited. As we saw, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes seek to keep Captain America’s legacy alive, even if it costs them several enemies.

What the protagonists did not expect is that the same Government of the United States would end up choosing the soldier John Walker as a replacement for the beloved superhero. As if this were not enough, the leading duo will have to deal with Baron Zemo, the villain who surprised the audience with his dance steps in the third chapter of the show.

The scene was all the rage for fans, who soon turned it into a trend on social media with the hashtag #ReleaseTheZemoCut. The campaign was so high-profile that the official page of Marvel Entertainment on YouTube published an hour of the dance.

“He is so hysterical. [Ese momento] It was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going crazy. I felt the beat and thought, Zemo has been sitting in an unreliable German prison cell for years. So you need to vent and show your moves. Let’s do it! ”The actor told EW about the dance.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: What Happened in Chapter 3

The chapter focused on Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Baron Zemo, who becomes a kind of misguided joker for Tony Stark thanks to the private jet trips that the protagonists needed for their unofficial investigation.

Then there was a sort of crusade to stop the Unflagged and find out where they got the super soldier serum from. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes could only enlist the help of Zemo, the man who knows Hydra’s secrets best.

What time and where does chapter 4 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere?

Episode 4 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier It will arrive this Friday, April 9, 2021 at 3.00 am (Peruvian time). The series will be available on the online platform Disney Plus.