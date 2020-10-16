Highlights: By-elections to be held in Baroda assembly seat, BJP made Yogeshwar Dutt candidate

Yogeshwar Dutt thanked BJP’s top leadership after being nominated

Baroda assembly seat was vacant after Shri Krishna Hooda’s demise

Chandigarh

In Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday nominated party leader and Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt as its candidate for the by-election to the Baroda assembly seat. The statement issued by the party said that wrestler-turned-politician Dutt will be the party’s candidate for the Baroda seat of Sonepat on November 3.

Friday is the last day for filing nominations for this seat. The by-election is being held on this seat due to the death of Congress MLA Shri Krishna Hooda elected in the year 2019 in April this year. Dutt lost to Hooda from the same seat in the 2019 elections. The Congress has not yet announced the name of its candidate from this seat. BJP has not won this seat till date.

What was the situation in the last election?

After being nominated, Yogeshwar Dutt thanked the top leadership through a tweet. Apart from all this, if you look at the old results, in the last assembly election, BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt was second. He received 37 thousand 726 votes, while Congress candidate Shri Krishna Hooda secured 42 thousand 566 votes.