‘Barny achorao’ He has become a star on TikTok. The popular character has become viral on social networks due to his unique circus, located in the Los Olivos district. Now, many are wondering who is behind this “neighborhood doll” and how he has managed to win the affection of the public. In this note we tell you all the details about the clown’s storyBrush‘, your Creator.

‘Barny achorado’: who is it?

Behind that peculiar costume is the Peruvian artist Wilfredo Melendez. He started out in the circus world as the clown ‘Cepillín’ and, although he has 14 years of experience, his path to popularity only began when he produced a parody of the dinosaur Barney.

“I started in my father’s circus. I was growing artistically. I arrived at the Montecarlo circus, one of the best in the country. Then I migrated to the circus Fuentes Gasca Brothers of Mexico. expressed in declarations for the Republic.

“Hold on, battery”, is the phrase that characterizes his character. Since he became known, he has appeared in some television programs, such as “La banda del Chino” and “El reventonazo de la Chola”. In the latter he participated as a guest on several occasions, in which he starred in scenes with Ernesto Pimentel’s cast of actors.

How was the ‘Barny achorao’ born?

In an interview for America TV, Wilfredo Melendez revealed that he was inspired by the voice of a friend of his to create the ‘Barny achorao’.

“All this was born because I parodied it. My dad bought a new Barney (costume). So, it was the first impression. I only did the voiceover. But at the second moment I asked that they not close the zipper, that it come out like this damaged and just a friend had this phrase: “Hold on, drummer”. At that time, that little phrase was a ‘boom’”, expressed the comedian.

‘Barny achorao’ circus: where is it and how much do tickets cost?

To be able to attend Wilfredo’s show Meléndez and his ‘Barny achorao’ circus you must follow the following instructions:

Location: San Diego Entrance (Pro), near La Ensenada Bridge, Los Olivos.

Hours: 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Prices: For general admission, children pay 10 soles and adults 20 soles. For preferential or VIP, children pay 20 soles and adults 30 soles.

Christian Domínguez made the “Tic Tic Tac” dance to ‘Barny achorao’

In August 2021, Christian Domínguez was a guest on the “El reventonazo de la Chola” program, an occasion that was not wasted by ‘Barny achorao’ to show off his Tic Tic Tac dance steps, the success of the group The young sensation to which the cumbiambero belonged. “I don’t want to put you to shame” the doll told the singer before taking the prohibited steps.

