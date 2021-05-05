D.he day on which Michel Barnier almost lost his nerve can be precisely named. It was Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. In the morning, the Brexit negotiator of the European Union saw the Single Market Act, which gave the British government the right to unilaterally change provisions for Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement. “I feel like a betrayal right now,” writes Barnier about that day. “So you are really ready for anything. For me personally, it is perhaps even worse that the force currently sitting at 10 Downing Street is neither up to date with what is at stake with Brexit, nor is it living up to its own responsibility for the Brexit that it wanted. I just don’t trust me anymore. “

So it can now be read in Barnier’s “Secret Diary of Brexit”, which will be published this Thursday by the French publisher Gallimard. On that day in September, Barnier was about to throw it all out. He, who had been negotiating patiently since the spring of 2017 and had let all the taunts, provocations and unreliability in London roll off. “We could have suspended the negotiation immediately because you are not negotiating under a threat,” he writes. But after internal consultations another line prevailed. Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission President, did not want to take responsibility for the failure of the negotiations.

Johnson’s supposed coup

Barnier leaves out this part, he just writes down the result. “Together” it was decided to avoid the break while at the same time sticking to your own interests. That was a key moment in the negotiations on future relations with the United Kingdom. In London it was later praised as a coup by Prime Minister Boris Johnson: It scared the EU so much that it was ready for real concessions for the first time. In fact, the negotiations began to move afterwards.

But it reads completely differently at Barnier: The British negotiator David Frost suddenly showed himself to be conciliatory and constructive. The French explains the change with a strategy that Johnson had described a few years earlier in the Telegraph: If you are about to lose an argumentative argument, then it is best to “throw a dead cat on the table”. So something completely unexpected that distracts from the actual topic. For Barnier, the Internal Market Act was that “dead cat”. He concluded that Johnson, who is a pragmatic politician, “wants to find an agreement because he needs it himself”.

Of course, all of this has to be read with caution. Barnier did not publish his original diary, but an editorial version with selected days. Only he himself knows how much he changed immediate experiences in retrospect. There are still 542 pages that span almost five years: from the morning after the Brexit referendum in June 2016 to the end of his mandate in February of this year. Of course, there is one thing he never writes about: the political differences between the member states. Certainly they stuck together with astonishing discipline, but not everything went smoothly.