Conservative Michel Barnier was finally chosen by French President Emmanuel Macron to lead a new government after several weeks of deadlock. Barnier, who was a European commissioner and chief Brexit negotiator, faces the task of restoring political stability in the country, in a complex scenario, with a divided Parliament and the left’s outright rejection of his appointment. Will the new prime minister be able to overcome the challenges that lie ahead? We analyze this issue and other current affairs on the Old Continent in this edition of Ventana a Europa.

#Barnier #turns #page #takes #challenge #governing #fragmented #France