TASS: New French Prime Minister urges not to expect miracles from him

The new head of the French government, Michel Barnier, said that he will announce his political program in October 2024. This was reported by TASS.

According to him, the government will prioritize healthcare. Barnier hopes to form a government in the coming days that will try to achieve rapid progress. However, the prime minister urged not to expect miracles from it.

Meanwhile, protests have already flared up in Paris. Left-wing parties are opposing the policies of French President Emmanuel Macron. The latter refused to appoint Lucie Castet, who was proposed by the leftists who won the snap elections, as the new prime minister. Macron said that they would not participate in forming the government.

The French left-wing party “France Insoumise” (LFI), as well as the French Socialist Party (PS) and the French Communist Party (PCF) are planning to put forward a vote of no confidence in the new Prime Minister of the Republic, Michel Barnier.