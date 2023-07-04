The ingenious reinterpretation of “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie is not the only movie based on a toy in development in mattel, far from it. But as audiences prepare to see the Oscar-nominated director put an artistic twist on a doll’s story, mattel He is also working on a movie of “Barney” which one executive describes as “surreal” and similar to the work of Charlie Kaufman and Spike Jonze, the couple behind “adaptation” and “Being John Malkovich“.

“We’re focusing on the millennial angst of the concept rather than honing it down for kids,” the executive said. Mattel Films, Kevin McKeon, in an interview with the New Yorker about the many projects the studio has in development. “It’s really a bet for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it will focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being in your thirties and growing up with Barneyin the level of disenchantment within the generation”.

The executive went on to say that they have been presenting the film of “Barney” to potential partners as “an A24-style movie,” in reference to the studio behind “Everything Everywhere All at Once“, Oscar winner, and bold projects like “Beau Is Afraidby Ari Aster. This approach is certainly surprising given that the source material is a children’s show about a giant puppet dinosaur that sings songs and plays with children.

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya is involved in producing the project, which he described as “heartbreaking” in a 2020 interview with EW.

“Barney taught us: ‘I love you, and you love me. Won’t you say that you love me too?’ That’s one of the first songs I can remember, and what happens when that’s not true? I thought that was really heartbreaking,” Kaluuya said. “I have no idea why, but it seems like it makes sense. It seems that there is something unexpected that can be touching but optimistic. Especially right now, I think that’s really, really necessary.”

Mattel Films is also actively developing movies based on toys ranging from Major Matt Mason until Hot Wheelsbut next will be a reboot of “Masters of the Universe” by the filmmakers of “Lost City“, Adam and Aaron Nee.

After “Barbieof course, which opens exclusively in theaters on July 21.

