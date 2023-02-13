The remembered character and his friends return with an updated look. With this, they seek to enter the homes of the new generations. More details in the note.

One of the characters that captivated both the little ones and the adults in the 90s was Barney. The friendly purple and green dinosaur accompanied the children with their songs. In addition, together with his friends, he shared adventures, with games and dances. Now, after more than 10 years since the end of the series, mattel revealed the first look at the reboot of the series “Barney and his friends”.

The purple dinosaur will have a new image for the animated series that will premiere next year. You can see the remembered character with a cartoon style. It should be noted that we will also see the renewed versions of Baby Bop, BJ and Riff.

Mattel will release new Barney content on film, TV and Youtube, as well as toys, books, accessories and clothing. Despite the fact that Barney’s colors have been maintained, fans have expressed their appreciation on social networks.

Fan reactions to the new look of “Barney and his friends”

In Twitter, the Pop Base account (@PopBase) shared a post announcing that Mattel posted about the return of the franchise with an updated look of the dinosaur. This tweet received several comments from users.

“That’s not our Barney,” some commented. “No. God! What did they do to him?” replied a fan of the dinosaur. “Simple. 5/10,” another follower tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that other users decided to express their opinion in their personal accounts using the Barney hashtag.

Users react to Barney’s new look. Photo: Twitter capture

Characters of “Barney and his friends”