Raymond van Barneveld has narrowly reached the quarter-finals at the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters. Barney survived two match arrows against Rob Cross, who was whistled and could not finish: 6-5 for the native of The Hague. Den Bosch can now prepare for a wonderful poster: Van Barneveld against Michael van Gerwen. Mighty Mike didn't give Vincent van der Voort a chance. Danny Noppert, Gian van Veen and Kevin Doets had already set a good example.

