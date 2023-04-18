Camavinga’s agent is an exclusive interview with the media GOAL, he has reviewed all the news about the French midfielder and all the rumors that came out in the past such as his possible departure on loan to Arsenal in the last market. Here’s a breakdown of Barnett’s best statements:
“Camavinga loved Real Madrid, it was a great challenge for him and Real Madrid loved him, so it was something very simple. Real Madrid is a fantastic club to work with. When they want the player and the player wants to play there, everything is very simple”.
“Due to the injuries that have occurred, he has had to play a lot on the left side, he will always give everything for the team. But he wants to become a great midfielder, he loves to play midfielder and we’re going to see how special he is. He is a really special footballer”.
“I never talk about contracts. I think we will discuss it with the club at the right time. He wants to be a Real Madrid player and wear the white shirt throughout his life. There will be no problem with Real Madrid, we will sit down and I am sure that we will reach an agreement”.
“That was garbage, it is something that was not going to happen. He has never thought about playing for another team and Real Madrid would not have let him leave. He is going to be one of the stars of Real Madrid in the future, so why leave. It was all rubbish.”
“He is a very special player. You’re going to see in the next two or three years how good he is. He is still learning in soccer but he is a special player. The way he plays… you’re going to see how good he is, I know that Real Madrid love him supernaturally. Besides, he is a great person, a fantastic person, it is a pleasure to be his agent. He also has a wonderful family ”.
“We work the same for all the players. Both for TOP players like Jack Grealish from Manchester City or Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid as well as for young players from all over the world. We work just as hard, because what we want is for everyone to end up being big stars.”
#Barnett #Camavinga #Real #Madrid #rest #life
Leave a Reply