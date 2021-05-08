Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Veteran Englishman John Barnes, the Liverpool legend, called for the necessity of contracting again with Uruguayan star Luis Suarez, the Atletico Madrid player, but stipulated that this be part of a free transfer deal.

And English press sources reported that the Reds administration was studying the idea of ​​returning Suarez to the team that he starred with until 2014, and before his departure to Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Barnes said in statements carried by Yahoo Sport that the Uruguayan star might be the ideal striker that the German coach Jurgen Klopp wants, and that it is not unlikely that this deal will be concluded next summer.

Suarez played for the “Reds” 133 matches, scoring 82 goals, and Barnes believes that the doors of Liverpool will be open to the return of Suarez again. He said: If the Reds management can obtain the services of Suarez, in a free deal, that will be a good thing, but it must be. From knowing whether Suarez is willing to play regularly every week, or does he mind sitting up sometimes, and whether he will be happy to be a part of the team, whether or not he plays.

He added: I think that due to his age (34 years), he may not be able to play every week.

Barnes admitted that Liverpool need to restore the team spirit that was destroyed this season due to poor results, the decline in the level of stars, and the many injuries, which necessarily means that the players are satisfied with their position in the team and their level, and if Suarez can do so, he is welcome to participate.

Barnes referred to the technical and physical capabilities of Suarez and the great ability to score goals, and that he does not spare his efforts and presents his best and never gives up, stressing that he is confident that the fans of “Anfield” really wish him his return.

It is noteworthy that Suárez scored 19 goals this season and scored two goals in 32 matches he played for Atletico Madrid.