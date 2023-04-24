Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings 126-125 (2-2)

Sacramento had the last shot to make it 3-1 and heroically capture San Francisco. To take on this responsibility could only be De’Aaron Fox, extraordinary for the entire 4th period, but the Warriors defense did what it had to do, taking the ball out of the hands of the Clutch Player of the Year and letting it be the great ex Harrison Barnes to try. A missed triple that gave Golden State a 2-2 lead in the series and sports survival. The Warriors were pounding on offense, taking full advantage of the defensive inaccuracies of the opponents and the driving energy of the Chase Center. An excellent 3rd quarter final to demonstrate one’s mental dominance and the usual charge of offensive quality, ignited with mastery and right timing by a majestic Steph Curry (32 points) and his disciples Thompson (26 points) and Poole (22 points ). Pieces of intelligent, impetuous and shared basketball, but always badly balanced by an intermittent and harmful intensity in the defensive half. Because the current Dubs live and die of sudden flames and race-4 certainly didn’t follow a different score. To decide the game, point by point in the final, were above all the defensive plays of the Warriors, which appeared at the right time like in the old days with the various Greens, Wiggins and Looney. Closing the way to the basket, forcing wrong choices on the opponents, making them think too much and intimidating them under the scoreboard, made the difference. In addition, of course, to Curry’s sudden solos. Sacramento played with maturity and cohesion, betting everything on the accelerations and boldness of the individuals. Because with people like De’Aaron Fox (38 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists) and Malik Monk (16 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals) you can’t do otherwise and it makes no sense to distort yourself, even if you play in the arena fire of a team that almost never loses at home. Authentic Kings in the basketball proposition and with a few too many regrets for the missed opportunity. The idea of ​​wanting to play this kind of shot-for-shot basketball against the Warriors at the Chase Center, however, was perhaps a little reckless. You have to make the difference on defense and possessions under pressure and today Mike Brown’s men were missing something right there, not just on the last shot. But the performance was there and also of a high level. An encouraging sign in view of the next match. How encouraging was the performance of Keegan Murray (23 points and 7 rebounds), who played splendidly, at the age of 22 with an enormous personality, and experienced first-hand the toughness of the playoffs to transform his potential into pure expression of talent. The series now returns to Sacramento for game 5 with a tap-off set for 4 am on the Italian night between Wednesday and Thursday.