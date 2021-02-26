Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Englishman John Barnes, Liverpool legend from 1987 to 1997, expressed his full confidence in the continuation of the German Reds coach, Juergen Klopp, and that he would not be dismissed or dismissed, despite the disappointing season the club is currently witnessing.

He said in statements to the global Goal website in its French version: Klopp’s situation will not be affected and will not be subjected to any pressure, except for some uncomfortable questions during this period, regardless of his success in the last two seasons. He added that he is fully convinced that despite the bad stage the team is going through, no uncountable decision will be taken against the German coach.

Barnes, 57, added, saying: Liverpool are required to end the season among the big four, in order to ensure that they play again in the “Champions League” next season, but I do not know how the season will end, and the Reds have many matches to play in the hope of returning to one of the four centers. The first, and he still has a chance to compete in the “Champions League” this season, and I am certain that Klopp’s situation is not threatened at all.

Liverpool had witnessed a wave of injuries since the start of the season for major stars and key players, such as Van Dyck, Alison, Gomez, Diego Guetta, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho and Keita, for different periods during the season, and Klopp had to change the team lineup in every match.

In response to what some say that Liverpool has won two major championships

“The Champions League” and “the Premier League” was content with that. Barnes said: This is not true. Rather, he lost the efforts of 4 important players, including two central defenders, Van Dyck and Gomez, which forced him to involve the midfielders in their place often, which weakened this line as well. And it had a direct impact on the “mechanism” of the team’s performance in general, and the negative results in particular.